Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in EQT were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth $74,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 20.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. EQT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

In related news, CEO Toby Z. Rice purchased 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $499,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

EQT stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $23.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.70.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

