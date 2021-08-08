Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Arconic were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arconic during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Arconic by 1,424.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Arconic by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arconic during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Arconic during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $186,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $371,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC opened at $33.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Arconic Co. has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $38.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 3.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.32.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($4.36). Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. Arconic’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

