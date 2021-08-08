Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $727,000 Stock Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bank OZK by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Bank OZK by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in Bank OZK by 2.1% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Bank OZK by 12.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank OZK by 0.3% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OZK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Bank OZK stock opened at $43.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.81. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $45.83.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.35 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 44.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.44%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

