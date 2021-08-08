ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) PT Raised to $370.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $340.00 to $370.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential downside of 1.26% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $344.11.
ANSS stock opened at $374.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $348.85. The company has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 71.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $292.79 and a 1-year high of $413.19.
In other news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,625 shares of company stock valued at $556,200. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ANSYS by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,571,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $133,527,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $1,166,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,853,000 after buying an additional 23,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.
ANSYS Company Profile
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?
Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.