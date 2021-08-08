ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) PT Raised to $370.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $340.00 to $370.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential downside of 1.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $344.11.

ANSS stock opened at $374.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $348.85. The company has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 71.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $292.79 and a 1-year high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,625 shares of company stock valued at $556,200. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ANSYS by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,571,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $133,527,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $1,166,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,853,000 after buying an additional 23,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

