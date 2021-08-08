Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Receives Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $190.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $167.60.

Shares of ALNY opened at $195.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.76. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $119.29 and a 12-month high of $199.91. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of -25.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61). The company had revenue of $220.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.25% and a negative net margin of 128.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.67) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 14,708 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,573,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,366,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 6,812 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $1,219,075.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,233 shares of company stock worth $8,503,785. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,224,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,733,319,000 after purchasing an additional 149,896 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,012,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,272,473,000 after purchasing an additional 288,765 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,785,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,160,000 after purchasing an additional 94,114 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,627,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,733,000 after purchasing an additional 23,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,604,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,590,000 after purchasing an additional 140,769 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

