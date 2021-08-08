H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) PT Raised to C$18.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HRUFF. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities upped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.17.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $13.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.35.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.