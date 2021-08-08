Learning Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:LTTHF) Given Hold Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their hold rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:LTTHF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:LTTHF opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.60. Learning Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $3.01.

Learning Technologies Group Company Profile

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

