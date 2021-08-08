Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) PT Raised to $133.00

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) had its target price upped by Argus from $120.00 to $133.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an underweight rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.78.

NYSE CBOE opened at $122.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.01. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $77.63 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.52%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

