Morgan Stanley Acquires 323,506 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,671,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323,506 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Zuora were worth $24,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zuora by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,257,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,213,000 after purchasing an additional 497,185 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Zuora by 167.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,096 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Zuora by 55.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,927,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,164 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Zuora by 27.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,844,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,905,000 after purchasing an additional 822,537 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Zuora by 2.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,496,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,943,000 after purchasing an additional 61,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Zuora alerts:

Shares of Zuora stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. Zuora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $18.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.10 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.74.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 39.88% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $266,755.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,790.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 8,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $141,531.60. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 29,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,618.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,554 shares of company stock valued at $877,751. Insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO).

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.