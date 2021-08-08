Morgan Stanley Buys 97,715 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,715 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.18% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $24,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 155.2% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VSGX opened at $63.86 on Friday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $65.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.25.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.