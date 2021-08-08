Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 694,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 63,619 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Domtar were worth $25,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Domtar by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,107,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,609,000 after purchasing an additional 561,083 shares during the period. Arctis Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,015,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Domtar by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 894,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,056,000 after acquiring an additional 83,049 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,816,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Domtar by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,014,000 after acquiring an additional 264,875 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.10.

UFS opened at $54.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.65. Domtar Co. has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $55.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 1.87.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $944.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.66 million. Domtar had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Domtar Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Domtar Profile

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

