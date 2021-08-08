Morgan Stanley Has $25.98 Million Stock Holdings in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295,998 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.85% of Seer worth $25,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Seer during the first quarter worth $80,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seer during the first quarter worth $93,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seer by 2.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 98,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Seer during the first quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seer by 35.9% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,253,076.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Growth Fund Limited Part Amoon sold 835,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $25,058,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

SEER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Seer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

NASDAQ SEER opened at $31.01 on Friday. Seer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $86.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Seer, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

