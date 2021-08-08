Moringa Acquisition (NASDAQ:MACA) Trading 0.5% Higher

Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA) shares shot up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.72. 363 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 20,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Moringa Acquisition stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.12% of Moringa Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

