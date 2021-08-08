Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 583.13 ($7.62).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYNT. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Thursday. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Synthomer from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Synthomer in a report on Thursday.

SYNT stock opened at GBX 528 ($6.90) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 524.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 754.29. Synthomer has a 52-week low of GBX 288.60 ($3.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 564.50 ($7.38).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.70 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Synthomer’s previous dividend of $8.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Synthomer’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

Synthomer Company Profile

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

