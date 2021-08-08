Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 15,601 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 74.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,288 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 15,601 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 84.2% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,424,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,621,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591,848 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 57.4% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,445,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $807,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,495 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 48.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $869,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,318 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,939,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,926,000 after purchasing an additional 700,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Himension Fund lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 97.6% during the first quarter. Himension Fund now owns 426,265 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $77,473,000 after purchasing an additional 210,498 shares in the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TDOC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

TDOC stock opened at $149.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.74 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.32 and a beta of 0.25.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $579,597.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,609,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,822,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,788 shares of company stock valued at $5,787,815. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

