Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $900,000 Stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 424.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,472 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 382,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 242,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,480,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,779,000 after buying an additional 843,003 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,155,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,092,000 after buying an additional 87,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHO opened at $11.29 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.27.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 233.85%. Equities analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $332,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 128,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

SHO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

