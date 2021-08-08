Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 16,614 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 55.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,614 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 4th quarter worth about $497,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 251,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 33,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 4th quarter worth about $637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $141,946.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,979.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 11,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $209,777.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,495,728.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,630 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,117 over the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QuinStreet stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.21. QuinStreet, Inc. has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.90 and a beta of 0.92.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. QuinStreet had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. QuinStreet’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

