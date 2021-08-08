Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 89.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,045 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Innoviva by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 40,391 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Innoviva by 117.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 28,873 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Innoviva by 33.2% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 384,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 95,740 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 4.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 82,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George Bickerstaff bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.97 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 114,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,843.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. Innoviva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $15.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 27.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.56.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.61. Innoviva had a return on equity of 51.66% and a net margin of 72.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

INVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

