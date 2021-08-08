Insider Selling: World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Insider Sells 1,292 Shares of Stock

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) insider Daniel Clinton Dyer sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.36, for a total transaction of $244,653.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD opened at $185.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 14.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. World Acceptance Co. has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $195.78.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 23.05%. On average, research analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth about $1,899,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,538,000 after purchasing an additional 44,926 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

