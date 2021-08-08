The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Stake Lessened by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its stake in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 33.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in The Children’s Place were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Children’s Place by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,328,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,311,000 after purchasing an additional 38,294 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in The Children’s Place by 2,445.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 290,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,215,000 after purchasing an additional 278,633 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in The Children’s Place by 19.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,037,000 after purchasing an additional 45,948 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,258,000 after acquiring an additional 137,228 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the first quarter valued at $18,462,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $90.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 71.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.78. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $103.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The business had revenue of $435.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.15 million. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.96) EPS. Analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLCE shares. Citigroup raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.27.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 5,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $552,336.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Leah Swan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total value of $1,996,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,529 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

