Nicholas J. Tomashot Sells 10,500 Shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 10,500 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $221,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,184.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nicholas J. Tomashot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 600 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $12,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 4,900 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $108,780.00.

Shares of Lazydays stock opened at $23.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.06 million, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAZY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the fourth quarter worth $533,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Lazydays by 23,584.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 33,490 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lazydays by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,176 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Lazydays in the first quarter valued at about $591,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Lazydays in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 39.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAZY has been the subject of several research reports. Truist initiated coverage on Lazydays in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Lazydays in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems.

