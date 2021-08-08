5,900 Shares in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FOX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of FOX by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 149,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 66,700 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 573,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,578,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter worth $568,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,500,000 after purchasing an additional 32,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.44% of the company’s stock.

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 35,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,339,257.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FOX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of FOX to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of FOX opened at $33.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.82. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $42.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

