Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOXX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 62,576 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 694.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 51,319 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VOXX International during the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VOXX International during the first quarter valued at $2,840,000. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VOXX stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.14. VOXX International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $137.06 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 10.28%.

In other VOXX International news, Director Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.54 per share, for a total transaction of $115,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 39,900 shares of company stock worth $442,471. 37.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of VOXX International in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

VOXX International Company Profile

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

