Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Director Ashley M. Keating Sells 1,000 Shares

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Director Ashley M. Keating sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $178,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $177.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.75. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.48 and a twelve month high of $196.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 21.74%. On average, analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Medpace during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Medpace in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Medpace by 88.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Medpace in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Medpace in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

