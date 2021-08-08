Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 28,957 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Curis were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRIS. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Curis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Curis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Knott David M acquired a new stake in shares of Curis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Curis in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Curis in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

Curis stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. Curis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.72. The firm has a market cap of $635.68 million, a P/E ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 2.89.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Curis had a negative net margin of 334.50% and a negative return on equity of 45.88%. Analysts predict that Curis, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

