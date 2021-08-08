Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 47,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Spark Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Spark Energy by 294.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 119,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 89,307 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Spark Energy by 798.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 26,169 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Spark Energy by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Spark Energy by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Spark Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 971,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,377,000 after purchasing an additional 32,464 shares during the last quarter. 20.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Spark Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of SPKE opened at $11.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Spark Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The stock has a market cap of $390.76 million, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter. Spark Energy had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 3.43%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.1813 dividend. This is an increase from Spark Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

In other news, CEO W Keith Maxwell III purchased 18,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $201,975.47. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,668,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,002,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail sales and distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

