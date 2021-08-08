Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $498,000 Stock Position in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) by 99.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,210 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.39% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 265.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 17,714 shares in the last quarter. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

NASDAQ CDTX opened at $1.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.29. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $4.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 635.11% and a negative return on equity of 363.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.