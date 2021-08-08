Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $489,000 in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 286.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 69,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 51,807 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $76.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.02. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.94 and a 12-month high of $78.41.

