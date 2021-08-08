Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $506,000 Position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPXC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPX in the 4th quarter valued at $27,058,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPX by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,611,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,914,000 after purchasing an additional 348,506 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPX by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,926,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,578,000 after purchasing an additional 308,849 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of SPX by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 736,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,924,000 after purchasing an additional 198,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPX by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,633,000 after purchasing an additional 163,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $65.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.25. SPX Co. has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $67.66.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. SPX had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 6.36%. Analysts anticipate that SPX Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPXC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Sidoti started coverage on SPX in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

About SPX

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

