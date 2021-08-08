YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) SVP Sells $300,000.00 in Stock

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of YETI opened at $101.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.09 and a one year high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.61.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 15.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 215.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 186,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,477,000 after acquiring an additional 127,520 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 13,849 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in YETI by 20.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of YETI by 8.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 3.7% in the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YETI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded YETI from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. raised their target price on YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BNP Paribas began coverage on YETI in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.21.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

