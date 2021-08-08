D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,631 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,555 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 37.2% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 38.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 113.1% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $50,816.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,944.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 20,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $1,008,162.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,516,188 shares in the company, valued at $121,078,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,478 shares of company stock worth $1,958,919. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $57.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.31. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.91 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 4.19.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 19.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.