Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Holdings Trimmed by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 70.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 53,679 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $51.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.39. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.11. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 18.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.42%.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN).

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.