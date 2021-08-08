Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Stake Decreased by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 50.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,856 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.13% of Myers Industries worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MYE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 22.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,093,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,121,000 after buying an additional 558,053 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,710,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,854,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,687,000 after purchasing an additional 272,210 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Myers Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,242,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 196.8% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 156,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 103,700 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MYE opened at $21.64 on Friday. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $23.98. The company has a market capitalization of $780.99 million, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

