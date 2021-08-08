Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Primerica (NYSE:PRI) to Hold

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

Get Primerica alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PRI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. increased their target price on shares of Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Primerica stock opened at $148.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.47. Primerica has a one year low of $107.63 and a one year high of $165.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.31.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $636.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.81 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 22.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that Primerica will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 8,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total value of $1,303,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,805.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,525 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total transaction of $249,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,841.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,622. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 51.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2.6% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 3.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 59,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,280,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 27.7% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 526,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,873,000 after purchasing an additional 114,296 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primerica (PRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.