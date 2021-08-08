Zacks Investment Research Upgrades 3M (NYSE:MMM) to “Buy”

3M (NYSE:MMM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $208.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.98% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “3M seems well-positioned to benefit from its solid product portfolio, marketing activities and shareholder-friendly policies in the quarters ahead. Healthy business in healthcare, home improvement and other markets will be tailwinds in the quarters ahead. In second-quarter 2021, its earnings surpassed estimates by 15.11%. For 2021, the company increased the earnings projection to $9.70-$10.10 per share. Revenues are expected to grow 7-10% year over year versus 5-8% mentioned earlier. However, an inflation in raw materials and logistic costs are predicted to hurt the company's earnings by 65-80 cents per share in 2021. Restructuring charges of $60-$110 million for second-half 2021, supply-chain woes, lower respirator demand issues and high legal costs are concerning. In the past three months, 3M's shares have underperformed the industry.”

Get 3M alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.92.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $198.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52 week low of $155.07 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.39.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in 3M by 103,772.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,616 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,538 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,787,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $344,404,000 after acquiring an additional 867,458 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in 3M by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,871,641,000 after acquiring an additional 781,642 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in 3M by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,071,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $977,086,000 after acquiring an additional 682,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 3M (MMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.