Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renewable Energy Group, Inc. produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in the U.S. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It produces biomass-based diesel from a range of feedstocks, including inedible corn oil, used cooking oil, soybean oil, canola oil, and inedible animal fat. This segment is also involved in the purchase and resale of biomass-based diesel, petroleum-based diesel, renewable identification numbers, and raw material feedstocks acquired from third parties; and sale of glycerin, free fatty acids, naphtha, and other co-products of the biomass-based diesel production process. The Services segment provides facility management and operational services to biomass-based diesel production facilities, as well as to other clean-tech companies. This segment also offers construction management services for biomass-based diesel production facilities. REG is committed to being a long-term leader in bio-based fuel and chemicals. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist lowered their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.86.

NASDAQ:REGI opened at $60.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.74. Renewable Energy Group has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Chad Stone sold 9,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $581,699.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,207,155.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $620,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,609.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,494. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 82.7% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,418,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,650,000 after purchasing an additional 641,916 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,882,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,541,000 after purchasing an additional 505,944 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 3,557.7% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 501,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,092,000 after purchasing an additional 487,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $28,728,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 26.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,818,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,075,000 after purchasing an additional 377,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

