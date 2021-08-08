D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Takes $855,000 Position in Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 24,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 95.7% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,475,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Forte Biosciences by 84.6% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Forte Biosciences by 15.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 557,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,092,000 after buying an additional 74,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Forte Biosciences by 73.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after buying an additional 110,416 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in Forte Biosciences by 73.2% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 159,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after buying an additional 67,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Forte Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FBRX opened at $26.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $363.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.27. Forte Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.78.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. Analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FBRX shares. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Forte Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.29.

Forte Biosciences Profile

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Torrance, California.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.