American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 97.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,657 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 429,689 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 398,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 9.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.1% in the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 21,562 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 258,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AXL shares. TheStreet upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

NYSE:AXL opened at $9.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.69. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $13.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.51.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 76.80% and a net margin of 3.74%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 149.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.79) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.