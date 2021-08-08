144,115 Shares in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 144,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,819,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $321,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,874,000. F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,407,000.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock opened at $34.74 on Friday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $36.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.98.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

