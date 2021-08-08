Millennium Management LLC Trims Stock Position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,108 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 163,124 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in First Busey were worth $4,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Busey by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in First Busey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Busey by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Busey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Busey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. 47.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BUSE opened at $24.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. First Busey Co. has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $27.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.09.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). First Busey had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 10.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

About First Busey

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

