D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 48,098 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 65.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 48,098 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.12% of Koppers worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Koppers by 383.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Koppers in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Koppers in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Koppers in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Koppers in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KOP opened at $30.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $656.35 million, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.02. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.92 and a 1-year high of $39.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.57.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Koppers had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

KOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Compass Point increased their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koppers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

In other Koppers news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $606,859.86. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $219,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at $602,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

