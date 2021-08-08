Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,329 European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EBACU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of European Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $102,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of European Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $177,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of European Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $198,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of European Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, III Capital Management bought a new position in shares of European Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $301,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EBACU opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96. European Biotech Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.49.

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying opportunities in the life sciences industry in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

