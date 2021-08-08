Head-To-Head Review: OLO (NYSE:OLO) & CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP)

OLO (NYSE:OLO) and CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for OLO and CoStar Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OLO 0 2 5 0 2.71 CoStar Group 0 0 7 0 3.00

OLO currently has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.39%. CoStar Group has a consensus price target of $22.49, suggesting a potential downside of 73.85%. Given OLO’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OLO is more favorable than CoStar Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OLO and CoStar Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OLO $98.42 million 53.52 $3.06 million N/A N/A CoStar Group $1.66 billion 20.47 $227.13 million $0.88 97.73

CoStar Group has higher revenue and earnings than OLO.

Profitability

This table compares OLO and CoStar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OLO N/A N/A N/A CoStar Group 12.68% 6.72% 5.25%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.1% of OLO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.0% of CoStar Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of CoStar Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CoStar Group beats OLO on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc. provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc. provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information. The company also provides CoStar Lease Comps, a tool to capture, manage, and maintain lease data; CoStar Lease Analysis, a workflow tool; CoStar Public Record, a searchable database of commercially-zoned parcels; CoStar Real Estate Manager, a real estate and asset management, and lease accounting software; and CoStar Risk Analytics and CoStar Investment Analysis that provides market research, consulting and analysis, portfolio and debt analysis, and management and reporting services, as well as STAR Report that offers benchmarking and analytics services. In addition, it offers apartment marketing sites, such as Apartments.com, ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, Apartamentos.com, AFTER55.com, CorporateHousing.com, ForRentUniversity.com, Westside Rentals, and Off Campus Partners; LoopNet Premium Lister; LoopNet Diamond, Platinum, and Gold Ads; LandsofAmerica, LandAndFarm, and LandWatch for rural land for-sale; BizBuySell.com, BizQuest.com, and FindaFranchise.com for operating businesses and franchises for-sale; Ten-X, an online auction platform for commercial real estate; and HomeSnap, an online and mobile software platform. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

