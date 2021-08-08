Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 93.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 96,322 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 18.1% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 84,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after acquiring an additional 12,857 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 12.9% during the first quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 12,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,994,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,863,000 after purchasing an additional 117,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $664,261.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,742.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total value of $1,598,826.17. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 69,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,249,691.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,277,870 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $136.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.63. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.91 and a 52 week high of $144.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

