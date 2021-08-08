Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 51,985 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 51,985 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LendingClub by 200.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in LendingClub by 74.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in LendingClub in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in LendingClub in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LC stock opened at $26.91 on Friday. LendingClub Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.15 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.30.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Bahman Koohestani sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $146,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 120,643 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,689.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Allan R. Landon bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $33,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,752.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,250 shares of company stock worth $55,363 and sold 11,812 shares worth $236,421. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

LendingClub Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

