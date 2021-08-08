Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 69.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,342 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Regency Centers by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 316,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,951,000 after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Regency Centers by 2.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 271,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,302,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Regency Centers by 8.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Regency Centers by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,093,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,584,000 after buying an additional 297,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the first quarter worth $7,584,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on REG shares. Evercore ISI raised Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

In related news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $106,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,845.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,090.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,997. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $66.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $33.29 and a one year high of $68.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 75.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 15.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.68%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.