PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU) by 45.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375,000 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in PropTech Investment Co. II were worth $4,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

Shares of PropTech Investment Co. II stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03. PropTech Investment Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $11.14.

Proptech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

