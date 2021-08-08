Millennium Management LLC Lowers Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 88.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,539,300 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of ChampionX worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHX. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in ChampionX by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in ChampionX by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ChampionX in the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

CHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ChampionX in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $808,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,791.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 391.07 and a beta of 3.31. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.08.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. ChampionX had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. Equities research analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

