Millennium Management LLC Sells 206 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $4,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in PJT Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 247.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PJT Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 66.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PJT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

PJT Partners stock opened at $79.10 on Friday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $81.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.62. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.94.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 29.98%. Analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.06%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

