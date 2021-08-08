Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHICU) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHICU) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 475,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376,465 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Population Health Investment were worth $4,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Population Health Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,661,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Population Health Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $823,000. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in Population Health Investment by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 66,566 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Population Health Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Population Health Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000.

Shares of PHICU opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17. Population Health Investment Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

